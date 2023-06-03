Body of man found off Lake Otis and Abbott

FastCast daily digital headlines for Friday, June 2, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of a deceased man was found Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and Abbott Road.

The body was located in a wooded area next to a small shopping center called Liberty Center, which houses a handful of restaurants and storefronts.

Anchorage Police told reporters at the scene that the man appeared to be transient or unhoused. They did not know how long the man had been dead or the cause of death.

More information will be shared available.

