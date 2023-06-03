Family locates body of missing Anchorage hiker

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of an Anchorage hiker whose disappearance prompted a multi-day search has been found.

According to the Anchorage Police Department dispatch, Juan Toscano’s family informed police around 9 p.m. Friday that they were able to locate the 28 year old.

According to the Toscano family, Juan’s body was found in the water off of Basher Trail by a friend. Earlier Friday, Corey Aist of Alaska Search and Rescue said cellphone pings showed Toscano’s phone near the South Fork of Campbell Creek, close to Campbell Creek Gorge.

Juan was last heard from on Tuesday. Rescue groups conducted extensive searches in the area of Far North Bicentennial Park on Wednesday and Thursday, but were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

