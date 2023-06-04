Missing 10-year-old in Anchorage

Police ask for public’s help in locating child.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 10-year-old Jayden Napoka was reported missing Saturday, June 3rd and was last seen near East 43rd Avenue and Kody Drive at 8:00 a.m., according to the Anchorage Police Department.

APD says there is concern for Napoka’s well-being due to medical concerns, and that he usually goes for walks in the area with his family.

Napoka is 4′5″ and 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. APD says he is believed to be wearing a blue hoodie, black sandals, and a black Reebok backpack.

APD urges anyone with any information on Napoka’s whereabouts to call police dispatch at 311 option 1 or (907) 786-8900 option 0.

If the situation requires, APD may need to use a drone to survey the area as well as other means.

An image of 10-year-old Jayden Napoka
An image of 10-year-old Jayden Napoka(Anchorage Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Anchorage Police identify homicide victim found near Campbell Airstrip Road
Juan Toscano
Anchorage police searching for missing hiker
Juan Toscano
Active search called off for missing Anchorage hiker
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport unveils master plan for future airport development
2 vacationing couples among missing boaters near Sitka
Family: Sisters among 4 missing boaters after vessel found partially submerged in Alaska

Latest News

The second town hall to discuss the Clean Slate Strategy was held to discuss how to create a...
Second town hall held for Clean Slate Strategy for permanent homeless shelter
Juan Toscano
Missing Anchorage hiker’s body recovered
Missing Anchorage hiker's body recovered
A town hall was held to discuss the Clean Slate Strategy for creating a permanent homeless...
Town hall held for Clean Slate Strategy for permanent homeless shelter