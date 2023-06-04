Missing 10-year-old in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 10-year-old Jayden Napoka was reported missing Saturday, June 3rd and was last seen near East 43rd Avenue and Kody Drive at 8:00 a.m., according to the Anchorage Police Department.

APD says there is concern for Napoka’s well-being due to medical concerns, and that he usually goes for walks in the area with his family.

Napoka is 4′5″ and 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. APD says he is believed to be wearing a blue hoodie, black sandals, and a black Reebok backpack.

APD urges anyone with any information on Napoka’s whereabouts to call police dispatch at 311 option 1 or (907) 786-8900 option 0.

If the situation requires, APD may need to use a drone to survey the area as well as other means.

An image of 10-year-old Jayden Napoka (Anchorage Police Department)

