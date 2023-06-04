Missing Anchorage hiker’s body recovered

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of Anchorage hiker, Juan Toscano, 28, was recovered Saturday morning, said Itzel Toscano, the victim’s sister. The 28-year-old had been missing since Tuesday when he went hiking along the Basher Trail.

“The body was recovered this morning around 8 - 9 a.m.,” Itzel Toscano wrote in a message to Alaska’s News Source. “My family and I were there for 24 hours. Many of our friends and family stayed there with us as we did not want to leave him alone.”

Juan Toscano’s body has been found by family at about 9 p.m. Friday. The search had been ended by the Alaska Search and Rescue Team at 9 p.m. on Thursday, the Anchorage Police Department said in a prepared statement Saturday.

“We were out here all day since the morning by ourselves, just family and friends,” Itzel Toscano said in an interview with Alaska’s News Source early Saturday morning. “AP, I don’t know who, but they said the rescue team couldn’t be here unless that we found more clues as to that he was in the area. So, we kept looking and looking and unfortunately we found him, one of his best friends walked the entire river, what no one else did. He went down there and he walked it and, he found him. And so now we’re here and I can’t help but think if things would be different if they had done that sooner. If the people who were supposed to do that did that sooner and didn’t come out here for two days.”

Anchorage police have not directly addressed the family’s concerns about the search being called off, nor have responded to assertions by the family that “things would be different” if the search hadn’t been called off. APD issued a prepared statement to Alaska’s News Source early Saturday night.

“Multiple resources were deployed during the search to include dogs, drones, ATVs, and an aerial search. Searchers did not find any sign of Toscano nor any signs of an animal attack in the area,” APD wrote in their statement.

“On 06/02/23 at 8:52 p.m. Anchorage Police dispatch received a call that Toscano was located, deceased, by a volunteer who was searching for him. APD mid shift officers, along with the Alaska Mountain Rescue group, were called to the area to recover Toscano’s body from the area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, who will ultimately determine cause of death. At this time Police have found nothing to indicate that the death is criminal in nature.

It is APD procedure to update a locate for a missing person that has been locate deceased as ‘located.’ This is to ensure the family has time to process the information. APD respects the families’ right to privacy in deaths that are not believed to be criminal and allows the family to share publicly that their loved one is deceased if they choose.”

When asked why the search was called off and how to address the family’s concerns about the search ending, Alaska Search and Rescue declined to comment and deferred Alaska’s News Source to authorities.

