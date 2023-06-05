1 killed in Wasilla rollover wreck involving child

A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Wasilla Friday night involving a child
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Knik Goose Bay Road in Wasilla late Friday night, reported Alaska State Trooper dispatch.

The driver, Jacob Turner, 32, was found dead in the vehicle. There was also a child found in the vehicle who was taken to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, AST dispatch reported. Turner reportedly didn’t clear a curve, drove into a ditch and rolled the vehicle - which was found on its roof.

The investigation was ongoing as of Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

