1 killed in Wasilla rollover wreck involving child

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Knik Goose Bay Road in Wasilla late Friday night, reported Alaska State Trooper dispatch.

The driver, Jacob Turner, 32, was found dead in the vehicle. There was also a child found in the vehicle who was taken to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, AST dispatch reported. Turner reportedly didn’t clear a curve, drove into a ditch and rolled the vehicle - which was found on its roof.

The investigation was ongoing as of Saturday.

