3 Barons Renaissance Fair finishes the first weekend in Anchorage

By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents got the chance to have encounters with knights, ogres, and pirates at the Three Barons Renaissance Fair in Anchorage on Saturday and Sunday.

The fair had a variety of enticements from theatre performances, medieval combat demonstrations, and pirate sea shanties.

“Even if you’re not into the dressing up in costume, or the going around, questing and getting prizes and things like that, there was absolutely fantastic food vendors. There is a bar where you could get your ale and your mead,” Lord Baron Nathaniel Thorne, AKA Tyler Andrus said.

Those who really wanted to get into the action could approach one of the baron’s courts to obtain a quest that they must complete to become knighted.

The 3 Barons Renaissance Fair is open to everyone.

“It is completely family-friendly. All ages, we get as young as infants coming with their parents. We have people that have been coming here since the very beginning,” Lady Baroness Margaery Thorne, AKA Stacey Konkler, said.

If you missed out on the Renaissance Fair, the 3 Barons will be hosting a fantasy-themed fair next week on Saturday and Sunday.

“Come to have fun and let loose. Dress up, do not be afraid to be judged. This is a safe zone. Everybody is like-minded and we love to see the creative costumes that people come up with,” Andrus said.

