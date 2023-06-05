Fire forces evacuation of 51 passengers from cruise ship in Southeast Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a fire onboard a small cruise ship in Glacier Bay National Park on Monday.

All members on board the ship Wilderness Discoverer were safely rescued, according to the Coast Guard.

In a press release, a fire was reported on the 176-foot expedition ship around 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Crews of the cutters Pike and Anthony Petit were dispatched from Juneau to Glacier Bay, where all 51 passengers and 16 crew members were rescued from the vessel, which houses 34 cabins. Air Station Sitka also assisted with the deployment of their MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, and resources from the National Parks Service were used as well.

No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished, Coast Guard crews report.

”Our primary concern is ensuring the safety of the passengers and the crew,” Sector Juneau command duty officer L.t. j.g. Maximilian Carfagno said. “The quick launch of our assets and the teamwork among the Sapphire Princess helped in the timeliness of this rescue.”

Those onboard the Wilderness Discoverer were transferred to the Sapphire Princess cruise ship. Some crew of the Wilderness Discoverer will rendezvous with the tug boat Taku Wind for tow to Ketchikan.

