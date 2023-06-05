Kicking off the work week with temperatures soaring into the 60s

A red flag warning will go into effect today for the Matanuska Valley and Copper River Basin
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine and warmth has been fleeting for much of this spring, with only four days so far this year seeing temperatures climbing into the 60s.

It’s the fewest 60-degree days we’ve seen year to date in 11 years. On average, Anchorage typically has seen roughly a dozen days with highs in the 60s, which has been exceptionally hard to achieve this year.

Today will be one of the rare days where sunshine and warmth headline the forecast. It’s almost certain that today will be the warmest day of the season, with highs topping out in the 60s and potentially near 70 degrees. The warmer locations will be confined to the Copper River Basin and the Mat-Su, where a red flag warning goes into effect this afternoon. Take advantage of the warmth and sunshine, as temperatures knock back into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the rest of the week.

While we stay largely dry today, coastal regions of Southcentral Alaska will see increasing afternoon and evening rain. Additionally, winds will increase through the day, with sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph through the afternoon hours, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Some of the greatest gusts will arrive in the evening hours and stay with us into Tuesday.

Looking through the week, we’ll see the active and wet pattern remain for coastal regions. There is an uptick in precipitation through the middle of the week, which will bring inland areas of Southcentral the best chance for seeing some light rain showers.

Enjoy the sunshine and warmth!

