Nikiski teen dies in fall while riding top of pickup truck

By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NIKISKI, Alaska (KTUU) - A teenager was killed Saturday night when he fell while riding the top of a moving pickup truck in Nikiski.

Alaska State Troopers reported that 18-year-old Justin Martin of Nikiski was pronounced dead by responding emergency teams after troopers got a report around 11:17 p.m. Friday of a seriously injured person that had “fallen from a moving vehicle” along the Kenai Spur Highway.

Troopers said a 16-year-old juvenile who knew Martin was driving at the time of his fall from the pickup truck, but did not specify if there were other passengers in the vehicle at the time.

Martin was outside of the pickup truck and “standing on the roof of the cab” at the time of his fall, troopers said.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with DUI and additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues in coordination with the Alaska Division of Juvenile Justice.

Martin’s body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy after next of kin were notified.

