One last ride to remember Cynthia Hoffman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Family and friends joined for Cynthia Hoffman’s memorial ride on Sunday, a tradition since her death in 2019 to remember her. Hoffman was murdered in 2019 at Thunderbird Falls and her body dumped in the Eklutna River. In February, Denali Brehmer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Hoffman’s death.

Although today was an emotional day, it was also a beautiful one for what was, according to the family, Cynthia’s last ride.

“Basically what I’ve gotten when Brehmer pleaded guilty, she was basically the mastermind behind my daughters situation, and what i got is i got closure. I got a guilty verdict and now I’m just waiting for sentencing” said Cynthia’s father, Timothy S. Hoffman Sr.

The ride started at Carousel Lounge, where everyone got ready, and took off in unison. Timothy Hoffman and the others rode down the Glenn highway together. All the way to thunderbird falls, where Cynthia’s murder took place. The family is now at place to have closure and peace of mind. Timothy Hoffman says part of the purpose of the last ride is to let everyone move on.

“So my family can have peace of mind. So they can go back to their life. We love our child. We love her more than anything in the world, but now its time to just let the ride go and let her rest in peace” said Timothy Hoffman.

Cynthia’s father says half of his family went out to buy Harley’s just so they could join for one last ride.

“It’s just a beautiful day. It’s gorgeous, I mean it’s like God said let there be sun today because it was supposed to be cloudy,” said Bear Kinney, a member of the community who was riding to support the family.

“It was beautiful. Great day for a ride,” said one family member.

“It’s my first group ride so yeah, it was amazing, what a good purpose,” said Tracy Trujillo, a family friend.

Even though this was a day that brought some peace, it doesn’t make it any less emotional.

“We’re going to finally put this to rest and the people that did this to her are going to get what they deserve,” said Donald Hoffman, Cynthia’s Uncle. “I hope they all get 99 because she didn’t deserve to die. She was just an innocent, innocent girl. "

Cynthia Hoffman’s body was dumped in the Eklutna River. On Sunday family, friends, and members of the community traveled back to that location.

“Today we’re going to throw off some roses into the river and say our last farewells to Cynthia” said Timothy Hoffman.

Denali Brehmer is one of six people alleged to be involved in Cynthia Hoffman’s death. Brehmer is set to go before a judge for sentencing on August 22nd. She faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Previous rides were known as Cece’s Memorial Ride and this year all of the proceeds go to Victims for Justice.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.