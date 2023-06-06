70s show up in Alaska

Low pressure hangs around Southwest and Southcentral
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather conditions over Southeast Alaska remain on the calm side as the week starts.

Temperatures hit the 70s in Southcentral. Temperatures were also making it into the 70s for the interior too, and that will remain the case over much of the week. Anchorage saw its warmest day since August of last year ... 299 days! We hit 68 for the official high in Anchorage.

Low pressure is circulating through the west end of the Aleutians, bringing rain to Southwest Alaska, and another low is over northern British Columbia. A weak ridge of high pressure building over the Panhandle from the south.

Warmer, drier weather in the Interior and Copper River Basin for Monday. The combination mean Red Flag Fire Weather conditions for the Copper River Basin, and a warning for Monday evening. Rapid ignition is the concern when vegetation is dry and winds are blustery.

