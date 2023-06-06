Temperature setback: Clouds and rain knock highs back into 50s

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the warmest day of the year for Southcentral Alaska, temperatures are taking a step back.

Cloudy skies and wet weather have made a return to Southcentral, with little to no sunshine expected through the week. The cloudy skies are far-reaching as Southeast Alaska, Southwest, and even the Aleutians, which remain anchored under a thick overcast deck. This will limit warming through the week, with temperatures set to return back into the 50s and lower 60s. There are even signs that parts of coastal Southcentral manage to stay in the 40s, where some of the heavier rain sets up.

Rain today will primarily stay confined to the coast, although some isolated showers will build inland through the day. Even with that being the case, we can expect to see less than 0.10 inches. Higher amounts will fall to the south, where both Whittier and Kodiak could see upwards of an inch of rain. The rest of the coast will likely see anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain.

Additionally, the windy conditions we saw yesterday remain with us. Winds today will gust upwards of 20 to 30 mph out of the southeast. These winds will initially keep us on the drier side, but towards the late afternoon hours, we could see some showery activity build inland.

We’ll hold onto this active, “cool” and wet weather pattern through the end of the week, with parts of the coast seeing upwards of 3 to 4 inches of rain by the start of the weekend.

As for Southeast, expect fairly dry and cloudy weather through Thursday, with rain returning into the weekend and next week. Highs will briefly climb into the mid-60s by Thursday, before cooling back off into the lower 50s Monday.

Have a wonderful week!

