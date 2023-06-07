Interior sees 70s, clouds and rain for coasts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The advantage to cooler weather across Alaska so far? Active fires are down from this time last year — and that is a very good thing.

Anchorage is still seeing the below-normal daytime highs. The highest possibility for rain in Southcentral goes to Prince William Sound and the Kenai Peninsula heading into Wednesday.

The warmest area of the state was Interior Alaska on Tuesday. A thermal trough continues to affect this part of the state. Red flag fire weather conditions have prompted warnings as winds pick up in the afternoons and evenings. And with the warmer temperatures, thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon and evenings this week.

A broad trough will continue the active weather pattern over the Aleutians, Southwest, and Southcentral. A weak ridge is holding over the southeast Panhandle, so they will see drier, but still cloudy weather mid-week. Rain will be isolated over the northern Gulf Coast.

Hot spot for today was Fairbanks with 79 degrees. The cold spot was Point Thomson with 28 degrees.

