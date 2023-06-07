Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.(Dave Dostie Photography via WABI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (Gray News) – Maine’s oldest working lobster trapper just turned 103 but has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia Oliver, of Rockland, celebrated her 103rd birthday Tuesday.

She has been lobstering on and off for over 90 years and is known as the Lobster Lady among locals.

Her story went viral when she was 101, and she has even had a children’s book written about her.

Appropriately titled “The Lobster Lady,” Alexandra Hinrichs tells a story about Oliver’s childhood growing up on the mainland in Maine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Grubby's offspring was captured near City Hall in Homer.
3 of Grubby’s offspring captured, more remain at large
A Nikiski teen is dead after falling from a moving vehicle, troopers said.
Nikiski teen dies in fall while riding top of pickup truck
Wilderness Discoverer
Fire forces evacuation of 51 passengers from cruise ship in Southeast Alaska
Juan Toscano
Family finds body of missing Anchorage hiker
Fairbanks man sentenced to 75 years for 2017 hatchet murder
Fairbanks man sentenced to 75 years for 2017 hatchet murder

Latest News

FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FastCast June 7, 2023
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence joins presidential race