Pence, Burgum enter the 2024 fray

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two more candidates announced they are entering the GOP primary field Wednesday. One well known face, former Vice President Mike Pence (R-IN), and sitting North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) said they want in. The question will be what lanes they occupy as the field takes shape and the front runners are already established.

Former President Donald Trump is polling well ahead of the rest of the pack and the next closest is Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL). But Pence wants to make the primary more than a two-horse race, announcing on his birthday in Iowa, trying to take down the man who made him vice president.

“We need leaders who can distinguish between starting fights and finishing them. Between the politics of outrage and standing firm,” said Pence.

In Fargo, North Dakota, the state’s wealthy governor announced his long shot bid to compete against the more well-known elements in the primary field. Burgum’s deep pockets could propel his campaign which is centered on his reputation leading his state and his business success.

“We need a leader who’s experienced firsthand, we win as a country when our innovators and entrepreneurs can soar, and every single person can grow and thrive,” said Burgum during his announcement speech.

Burgum joined the race hours after another former governor threw his hat in the ring. Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) is running for a second time, hoping to be a foil to Trump whom he advised after dropping out of the 2016 race.

“The reason I’m going after Trump is twofold: one, he deserves it, and two, it’s the way to win,” said Christie in his announcement town hall in New Hampshire.

These announcements bring the total up to 10 GOP candidates in the field vying for the White House. The expected big names have announced at this point. It is unclear if anyone else will get in the ring.

House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills
House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban
