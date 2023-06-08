APD chief estimates police force to be equipped with body cams by early 2024

APD is estimating that they will have a fully equipped staff by either the end of the year or early 2024.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported on Wednesday during the Assembly Public Safety Committee meeting that negotiations are ongoing for the purchase of body cameras. APD Chief of Police Michael Kerle estimates that they will have a fully equipped staff by either the end of the year or early 2024.

Once the contract for the cameras is wrapped up it will go to the Anchorage Assembly to vote on. From there, APD said, the first shipment will only consist of 30 cameras, or enough to cover 13% of the current 392 sworn officers.

“I think it’s been a little late. I think most people know that. But it is good news that we are rolling them out. And I look forward to the Assembly helping to craft a framework for continuing to maintain the public’s trust around that issue,” Anchorage Assembly member George Martinez said.

According to the police, before they can order a full shipment, a few things have to be worked out. One issue with be understanding how much manpower is needed to review and process the video.

“We’ll work out the bugs for the first couple of months. And we are already talking to the vendor. There is, as you can tell, everyone across the country is trying to get body-worn cameras. We foresee, that when cameras become available, a couple weeks or months after we get the initial 30, that by the time they roll in, we’ll have the bugs worked out,” Kerle said during Wednesday’s meeting.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Grubby's offspring was captured near City Hall in Homer.
3 of Grubby’s offspring captured, more remain at large
A Nikiski teen is dead after falling from a moving vehicle, troopers said.
Nikiski teen dies in fall while riding top of pickup truck
Wilderness Discoverer
Fire forces evacuation of 51 passengers from cruise ship in Southeast Alaska
Anchorage Assembly sanctioned camps preview
Assembly passes resolution allowing homeless camp on vacant land by Cuddy Park
Fairbanks man sentenced to 75 years for 2017 hatchet murder
Fairbanks man sentenced to 75 years for 2017 hatchet murder

Latest News

JBER personnel present at Anchorage Chamber of commerce’s sold out “Make it Monday”
JBER personnel talk new runway project at Monday forum
Anchorage Assembly sanctioned camps preview
Assembly passes resolution allowing homeless camp on vacant land by Cuddy Park
Anchorage experiencing shortage of vital service workers
Anchorage experiencing shortage of vital service workers
How many homeless people live in Anchorage?
How many homeless people live in Anchorage?