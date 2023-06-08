Cool, cloudy, wet weather for southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cooler than normal temperatures have been a consistent feature of the weather over Alaska in the past month. The weather pattern we have in place shows little change in the coming week. A broad trough of low pressure stretches from the Aleutian Chain to the Gulf of Alaska and is the primary weather-maker and driver into next week.

Some parts of the state will see warmer temperatures, so that is a small improvement.

Southeast Alaska will see temperatures in the 60s for daytime highs on Thursday. And Mat-Su valley locations will see warmer temperatures when clouds break up a bit into the afternoon Thursday.

Interior Alaska was in the 70s and seeing temperatures closing in on 80. The warm and dry conditions prompted a Red Flag Fire Weather Warning from Denali Park- Parks Highway-Alaska Range.

Hot spot for today was Eagle with 79 degrees. The cold spot was Utqiagvik

with 28 degrees.

