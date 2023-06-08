River flooding washes out part of Dalton Highway

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, June 8, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - A section of highway on one of Alaska’s most northern roads was closed late Wednesday due to a partial washout stemming from ice jam flooding from a nearby river.

Water from the Sag River washed out part of the Dalton Highway at milepost 403.5, approximately 10 miles south of Deadhorse, according to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

An official with the department said ice breakup triggered the Sag River to flood and wash out a portion of the road up to the centerline.

The road is closed to one lane as crews repair it, DOT Communications Manager Danielle Tessen said in an email, calling it a “dynamic situation.”

A section of highway on one of Alaska’s most northern roads was closed late Wednesday due to a...
A section of highway on one of Alaska’s most northern roads was closed late Wednesday due to a partial washout stemming from ice jam flooding from a nearby river.(Courtesy Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities)

“Repairs are going as planned at this time with the 9 loads of materials being brought in last night and an additional 10 loads this morning,” Tessen said. “Materials for repairs are located at a site about 150 miles away, so multiple trucks are running to respond quickly to make necessary repairs.”

Tessen said DOT does not expect the highway to be closed through the weekend, and said it could be open as soon as Thursday morning. She said a morning meeting would determine how long officials expect the road to be closed.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Assembly sanctioned camps preview
Assembly passes resolution allowing homeless camp on vacant land by Cuddy Park
Abatement begins at Cuddy Park
Abatement begins at Cuddy Park while some question the legality of kicking campers out
Anchorage experiencing shortage of vital service workers
Anchorage experiencing shortage of vital service workers
How many homeless people live in Anchorage?
How many homeless people live in Anchorage?
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

Latest News

Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau
Political Pipeline: Alaska’s News Source Political Blog
FastCast June 8, 2023
First Alaskan rabid moose discovered in Teller
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Western Alaska
Mat-Su Borough school board approves controversial policy board changes
Mat-Su Borough school board approves controversial policy changes