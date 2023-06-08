River flooding washes out part of Dalton Highway

DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - A section of highway on one of Alaska’s most northern roads was closed late Wednesday due to a partial washout stemming from ice jam flooding from a nearby river.

Water from the Sag River washed out part of the Dalton Highway at milepost 403.5, approximately 10 miles south of Deadhorse, according to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

An official with the department said ice breakup triggered the Sag River to flood and wash out a portion of the road up to the centerline.

The road is closed to one lane as crews repair it, DOT Communications Manager Danielle Tessen said in an email, calling it a “dynamic situation.”

“Repairs are going as planned at this time with the 9 loads of materials being brought in last night and an additional 10 loads this morning,” Tessen said. “Materials for repairs are located at a site about 150 miles away, so multiple trucks are running to respond quickly to make necessary repairs.”

Tessen said DOT does not expect the highway to be closed through the weekend, and said it could be open as soon as Thursday morning. She said a morning meeting would determine how long officials expect the road to be closed.

