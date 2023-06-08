Stubborn cool and wet pattern here to stay for now

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s almost like Mother Nature forgot June was here, as the wet season came on July 15 of last year and seemingly never left. While we have seen a handful of days where sunshine and warmth provided nice weather, it’s been few and far between.

An area of low pressure anchored in near the Aleutians shows little sign of movement. A large reason for this has to do with the blocking patter we have setting up to our east, as high pressure continues to fuel fires in Canada. While fires have been limited in Alaska, we did see a few fires spark yesterday due to thunderstorms. However, as a whole fires are down in Alaska. Only 11 fires have occurred this year, with less than 1000 acres burned. We can thank the ongoing cool and wet weather pattern for helping suppress a lot of the wildfire potential.

Per usual, rain and clouds will stick around coastal regions. The heaviest rain today will fall near Whittier and Portage Valley, where up to 2 inches is possible through tomorrow morning. Due to the nature of the heavy rain, it’s likely we could see some areas of Western Prince William Sound see over 2 inches of rain. Inland locations will only see isolated to scattered showers, with most of today and Friday remaining dry. There is signs that parts of Southcentral could see some peeks of sunshine today, with partly sunny skies into Friday.

This low is not only impacting Southcentral, as the flow around the low is keeping unsettled weather for most locations. Southeast is catching a break today, outside of Yakutat, as ridging out west tries to shift east. This will keep some sunshine around through today, with clouds and rain returning in the days ahead. The Interior is another warm spot, as highs will climb back into the 70s. Much like yesterday we could see some spotty to isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Looking ahead into next week, the cool weather remains. Highs likely will drop back into the mid 50s by Monday, as widespread rain makes a return.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

