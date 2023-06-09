Alaskans give their input on Donald Trump’s indictment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former President Donald Trump was indicted over the mishandling of classified documents on Thursday, making him the first former president to be charged by the federal government. In response, several Alaskans shared with Alaska’s News Source what they thought about the charges,

“It is unfortunate the federal prosecutor elected to indict a former President,” Alaskan Republican Party Chairman Ann Brown said. “He has the rights to due process, to the presumption of innocence, to face his accusers and to be tried by a jury of his peers. All of President Trump’s rights must be preserved and respected.”

Some Alaskans said the charges against the former president were a natural outcome of mishandling classified documents.

“I kind of feel for the guy because it seems like they’re constantly on his tail about his papers. But having worked in a place where you’re not allowed to take papers home — I get it, it’s government,” Anchorage resident Jana Kennedy said.

“There’s a reason they’re classified — you don’t take them home. They stay on the military base, they stay in the White House,” Anchorage resident James Wilkinson said. “If they want to send him to court for taking classified documents home, go for it. Even a conservative like me can see when a fellow conservative is in the wrong, and he’s in the wrong.”

While most of those reached by Alaska’s News Source were in approval of the indictment, there were also those who said they hoped for a fair trial.

“I’d really want to find out more to make sure that it was a fair process. I mean, some of the things in the indictment are concerning,” Anchorage resident Willow Peyton said.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office declined to comment, due to being on official travel.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office did not provide a reaction when asked for comment, and Rep. Mary Peltola’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The office of Sen. Dan Sullivan says he will be making a statement Friday morning.

