Body of captain recovered from capsized Sitka charter boat

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of a Sitka-based charter fishing boat captain missing since May 28 has been recovered.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, 32-year-old Morgan Robidou’s body was recovered Thursday at 11 a.m. by divers from the Sitka Fire Department.

Troopers say Robidou was found in the Low Island area in Sitka Sound as crews worked to salvage the outboard motors of the 30-foot-vessel Awakin, which capsized with five passengers aboard in the Sitka Sound. Prior to Thursday, all members of the charter fishing trip party had been located except Robidou and 61-year-old Robert Solis.

The search for the missing passengers was called off the day after the wreck with only one passenger’s body recovered, that of 57-year-old passenger Maury Agcaoili. Two days later, the bodies of 53-year-old Danielle Agcaoili and her sister 56-year-old Brandi Tyau were recovered.

“Kingfisher Charters is devastated by the loss of the guests and captain of the Awakin,” the charter company wrote in a release on May 31. “We are fully cooperating with the U.S. Coast Guard in its investigation of this tragic event and hope that it furnishes answers to the questions as to how it occurred.”

