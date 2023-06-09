Former Sitka physician sentenced for sexual assaults

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - A former doctor has been sentenced for the sexual assault of three women in Sitka.

Former physician Richard McGrath has been sentenced to 17 years with 15 years suspended, resulting in two years of jail time.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, McGrath agreed to a plea deal consisting of one count of third-degree sexual assault in relation to three separate sexual assaults that occurred in 2018 and 2019. McGrath accepted the deal in March, on what was to be the first day of the second attempt at trying his case before a jury. The initial trial, delayed by court shutdowns caused by COVID-19, was declared a mistrial in 2022 when the court failed to seat enough jurors to form a full jury.

A longtime employee of Sitka Community Hospital, McGrath admitted to the assaults, which occurred in such a way that women were initially unaware they were being sexually assaulted. An aggravating factor was found to apply to the case because of that, and the revocation of McGrath’s medical license was included as part of the plea agreement.

Related: Sitka doctor charged with sexual assault, remains out of the country, police say

McGrath’s attorneys were unable to prove in court that the former doctor, now age 79, should receive a reduced sentence based upon a diagnosis of cognitive decline. His role in a position of trust — that of a medical doctor — also affected the severity of his sentencing. Prosecutor Bailey Woolfstead told the court McGrath’s mental decline was taken into account during plea negotiations and called his actions a violation of the “most sacred oath doctors take — to do no harm.”

Each of McGrath’s victims spoke during court proceedings, reflecting upon how the experience has made them unable to trust medical providers. One woman called attention to McGrath’s violation of trust.

”Rather than fulfilling his oath and the special trust placed in him as a medical doctor, he caused me greater harm and suffering, using me as an object for his own gratification,” the woman said. “There are certain positions in society that are afforded and deserve special trust and confidence. Medical doctors, clergy, law enforcement, nurses, among others, are people we are brought up to trust and to believe have our best interests at heart. When one of them uses that position of special trust to willfully inflict abuse and suffering upon those who are coming to them for help, the magnitude of the crime is all the greater. The trauma is compounded even beyond the criminality of the act by the violation of the sacred position of trust.”

Retired Superior Court Judge Michael McConahy, who presided over the sentencing, vilified McGrath for betraying his victims for “prurient selfish interests” while in a position of power.

“He chose vulnerable victims and made them more vulnerable,” Judge McConahy said.

Prosecutor Woolfstead recognized the toll the yearslong case has taken on the women who reported McGrath’s inappropriate actions, generating 13 charges against him. Woolfstead noted that throughout the four years of litigation, “each woman made the journey from victim to survivor.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alaskan rabid moose discovered in Teller
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Western Alaska
Anchorage Assembly sanctioned camps preview
Assembly passes resolution allowing homeless camp on vacant land by Cuddy Park
Mat-Su Borough school board approves controversial policy board changes
Mat-Su Borough school board approves controversial policy changes
Anchorage experiencing shortage of vital service workers
Anchorage experiencing shortage of vital service workers
How many homeless people live in Anchorage?
How many homeless people live in Anchorage?

Latest News

The Sanctioned Camps Community Task Force on Thursday held its first meeting since the passage...
Next steps for setting up the ‘allowed’ camp near Cuddy Park
Alaska State Education Board proposals new rules for transgender school athletes
New Abatement policy in the works by Bronson administration
Oliver (left) and Wilson (right) Hoogendorn have won the first season of USA Network's reality...
Nome-grown brothers win new Alaska-based reality series competition