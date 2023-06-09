New abatement policy in the works from Bronson administration

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration is working on a new abatement policy that would seek to expand the areas that are subject to reasonable and compassionate abatement, regardless of shelter space.

During the Anchorage Assembly Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting on Thursday, the city’s legal team addressed Assembly members, giving them for the first time concrete ideas of what is happening regarding abatement, the process of moving unhoused residents from public spaces.

Campers on Tuesday at Cuddy Park had to pack up and leave after receiving an abatement notice two weeks prior.

“A zone area abatement was utilized for that event to ensure sufficient time for people to collect their personal property,” Anne Helzer, the Anchorage Municipality Attorney, said. “No one has been cited criminally or otherwise. The municipality is also providing outreach services to the extent that is possible.”

Helzer stated during the meeting that the city can abate under limited circumstances. Some examples she shared included when an area is closed to the public, such as when a third party rents the land. Safety concerns were another issue.

However, the legality is still in question. The ACLU of Alaska informed the city on Monday that 13 campers planned to appeal the abatement decision in court.

Bronson was asked about the appeal while walking with his staff through the tent city at Third Avenue and Ingra Street, the former site of the Native Hospital.

“I understand that. That’s certainly their right, but I am going to ask them what I ask everyone else — where do people go?” Bronson said. “And wherever people choose to be, it has to be good for them. But guess what, it also has to be good for the taxpayers, and the people who are paying the bills.

“This is what happens when you don’t have a large shelter that you can compel people to go to. It of course a bit of an eye sour because it’s not a planned area.”

Campsites around the city have been popping up over the past month, following the closure of the Sullivan Arena, as shelter space around the city has remained minimal with no mass shelter available or sanctioned campground in place.

“It just tears my heart open,” Anchorage resident Roger Branson said, sharing his thoughts with the Housing and Homelessness Committee. “These people deserved to be recognized, they deserve to be treated like human beings. And I was very troubled by that because you know there were 100 or so folks that did get displaced with very little notice.”

Assembly member Felix Rivera described the abatement as traumatizing.

“Because you’re here — this is your place to be, and now government is telling you that, no, you can’t be in this place,” Rivera said. “Now you have no place to be.”

