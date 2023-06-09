Rare pink diamond gets nearly $35 million at auction

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon...
This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.(Source: Sotheby's)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - How is this for a “girl’s best friend”?

This one should fit the famous Marilyn Monroe song.

A 10.5-carat diamond named the “Eternal Pink” sold at auction Thursday for just under $35 million.

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.

It’s also been classed as “internally flawless.”

Pink diamonds have a history of fetching high values, but they’ve soared in the past few years. That’s largely because a mine in Australia that produced most of the world’s pink diamonds closed in 2020.

This one was found by De Beers in Botswana and fetched $34.8 million.

Another pink diamond sold last year in Hong Kong that was less than one carat heavier went for $58 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alaskan rabid moose discovered in Teller
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Western Alaska
Anchorage Assembly sanctioned camps preview
Assembly passes resolution allowing homeless camp on vacant land by Cuddy Park
Mat-Su Borough school board approves controversial policy board changes
Mat-Su Borough school board approves controversial policy changes
Anchorage experiencing shortage of vital service workers
Anchorage experiencing shortage of vital service workers
How many homeless people live in Anchorage?
How many homeless people live in Anchorage?

Latest News

Sanctioned camps community task force meeting
Alaskans give their input on Donald Trump’s indictment with many hoping for a fair trial, and...
Alaskans give their input on Donald Trump’s indictment
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
A former physician from Sitka has been sentenced for three sexual assaults he committed in 2018.
Former Sitka physician sentenced for sexual assaults