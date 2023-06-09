Rare sunshine makes a return to parts of Southcentral

Spotty to isolated showers remain for parts of Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some showers remain across Southcentral is beginning to dry out, with some sunshine set to make a return through the day. While the sun will be brief, it will provide a nice afternoon to get outdoors to enjoy the weather. Most of the rain we’ll see today will remain concentrated near the coast, but even then the rain will be lighter than previous days.

The blocking pattern we’ve been under still shows no signs of letting up, as rain and clouds will be quick to make a return. Starting this weekend, a storm lifting out of the northern Pacific Ocean will lead to widespread rain and cooler conditions by Sunday and Monday. It’s likely that highs Monday remain in the mid to upper 50s for much of Southcentral. It’s even very likely that Prince William Sound could see highs Monday struggle to climb out of the lower 50s.

Southcentral isn’t the only one seeing the uptick in rain in the days ahead, as Southeast is getting in on the action as well. Following several days of pleasant weather, clouds and rain has made a return to the panhandle. While the rain will be very light and scattered through Saturday, expect heavier rain and cooler conditions to return Sunday into Monday.

This cool weather pattern continues to impact all of the state, even parts of the Interior are seeing a return to cooler conditions. After spending a good part of this week with highs in the 70s, temperatures will once again drop into the upper 60s. Some spotty storms will be possible and with the recent lightning we’ve seen in Alaska, wildfires could spark.

Looking ahead into next week, the state remains under the influence of active and cooler weather. While we see temperatures likely staying in the upper 50s, we’re still a ways away from seeing a daily run into the 60s with quieter weather.

For now enjoy what sunshine and quiet weather we do see.

