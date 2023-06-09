Sunny breaks into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is seeing broad low pressure linger through the Aleutians and Gulf of Alaska, and that pattern is keeping the state cloudy with plenty of moisture rotating up and through the state.

Thunderstorms and wildfires are also showing up over the interior and Brooks Range.

Rain is going to come down heavy at times through Saturday, so river levels will likely rise.

Thursday on the Dalton highway at mileposts 403-404, the Sag River eroded part of the roadbed, with traffic reduced to one lane as repairs were made.

Southeasterly flow brought over 2.3 inches of rain to Portage, while Anchorage, saw just a trace of precipitation. Rainfall was .83 inches for Kodiak, and for the north Gulf Coast community of Yakutat saw rain amounts reached 2-tenths.

Hot spot for today was Eagle with 81 degrees. The cold spot was Point Thomson

with 28 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.