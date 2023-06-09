Troopers seeking info on killings of 2 women in Trapper Creek

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:48 PM AKDT
TRAPPER CREEK, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are seeking information regarding the deaths of two women in Trapper Creek.

According to an update from troopers, they were notified on May 24 that 30-year-old Fairbanks resident Sunday Powers was missing. Because she made a 911 call shortly before her disappearance, troopers considered her disappearance suspicious and began searching for her along with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation. The search for Powers focused on the Parks Highway as that is where she was believed to be traveling.

On June 2, troopers located a vehicle belonging to Powers and the remains of both Powers and a second woman, 34-year-old Kami Clark, of Anchorage.

Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe Powers and Clark were victims of homicide.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation and the Alaska State Troopers ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact AST at 907-352-5401.

