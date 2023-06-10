Abatement date has come and gone, but campers remain near Cuddy Park

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, June 9, 2023.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Parks and Recreation crews began abating Cuddy Park and the vacant lot next to it Tuesday — but by Friday there were still some people camping at the site.

The park and surrounding lot are being abated to make way for a large concert scheduled for June 16 to 18 at Cuddy Park. Abatement notices were first posted March 24, at which time there were 70 tents in the area, according to Parks and Recreation director Mike Braniff.

Braniff said half of the tents were gone by Tuesday, and even more have left as the week progressed. But he says the department isn’t in a hurry to make the remaining people leave.

“We are working at a deliberate pace — slowly — to give people time to gather their things, plan where they want to go next,” Braniff said. “We allocated a lot of time on the front end to be able to take this approach.”

Braniff said another factor in the slow cleanup is that city employees that clean homeless camps are understaffed and have more camps than ever on their list.

Several campers at the lot next to Cuddy seemed frustrated they had to move for a concert that wasn’t happening on the actual property, but next door. Still, most were slowly packing up their things.

Braniff expressed some sympathy for those forced to move.

“I think the biggest thing we want people to know, the public and campers and everybody to know is, we are not punishing people for camping in Cuddy Park or the archive site — it’s just a situation where you can’t camp here in this timeframe, and this will come to pass.”

