A weekend mix of sun, clouds & showers

Rain over the Brooks Range keeps river levels high
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is heading into the second weekend of June and some areas of the state will enjoy sunshine, while others will deal with clouds and rain.

Anchorage is one of the spots seeing showers, but also sunny breaks.

The broad trough rotating over the Aleutians is edging east and that will help diminish showers over the weekend.

But a new storm will enter the Gulf of Alaska late Saturday night to Sunday, bringing in a widespread rain event for southern areas of the state.

Hot spot was Eagle with 76 degrees and the cold spot was Utqiagvik with 25 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alaskan rabid moose discovered in Teller
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Western Alaska
Oliver (left) and Wilson (right) Hoogendorn have won the first season of USA Network's reality...
Nome-grown brothers win new Alaska-based reality series competition
Mat-Su Borough school board approves controversial policy board changes
Mat-Su Borough school board approves controversial policy changes
Missing Sitka boat captain’s body recovered
Body of captain recovered from capsized Sitka charter boat
Anchorage Police Lights
Arrest made in fatal Memorial Day shooting

Latest News

JP-Midnight casting-Teresa Thiele 06-09-23
A weekend mix of sun, clouds & showers
Rare sunshine makes a return to parts of Southcentral
Rare sunshine makes a return to parts of Southcentral
Wildfires spark across Alaska
Wildfires spark in the Interior while Southcentral stays cool
Wildfires spark across Alaska
Sunny breaks into the weekend