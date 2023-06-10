A weekend mix of sun, clouds & showers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is heading into the second weekend of June and some areas of the state will enjoy sunshine, while others will deal with clouds and rain.

Anchorage is one of the spots seeing showers, but also sunny breaks.

The broad trough rotating over the Aleutians is edging east and that will help diminish showers over the weekend.

But a new storm will enter the Gulf of Alaska late Saturday night to Sunday, bringing in a widespread rain event for southern areas of the state.

Hot spot was Eagle with 76 degrees and the cold spot was Utqiagvik with 25 degrees.

