Drag Storytime event hosted by sole bookstore in Wasilla, with protests nearby

A Drag Storytime event was held for people of all ages as drag queens and a drag king read storybooks to the audience on Saturday.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - a Drag Storytime event was held for people of all ages as drag queens and a drag king read storybooks to the audience on Saturday.

The event was hosted by Black Birch Books, the only bookstore in Wasilla, which previously received heat when announcing this event.

“When we do youth events, it’s about protection. LGBTQ youth have disproportionate rates of suicide and mental health conditions, mostly because they don’t feel welcome or they don’t feel accepted, and it’s really important for everybody to feel accepted in their community,” Dr. Feelgood, the drag king Tracey Wiese said.

While performers and attendees said the event was a safe space, there were several protestors outside who said the event could be harmful to children.

“They make it so innocent. Oh, we’re just here to read stories. Here’s my question. Why do they have such a need to get dressed up like girls and read in front of these little children?” event protestor Bruce Walden said.

Those against the story time event also said that they had an issue with the event being open to the public.

“What they do behind closed doors, I could care less of that. But this has gotten in your face so much, that I cannot handle it, and I will not handle it,” protestor Mike Coons said.

The event had over 100 people in attendance according to Black Birch Books owner Taylor Jordan, by her estimates about 20 people were out protesting on East Bogard Road in front of the store.

“This is a community that shows that we just have to love everybody. And that’s all that it’s all about. It’s not. It’s not about anything else,” event attendee Louise Brown said.

