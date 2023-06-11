Man survives bear attack in Sterling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was rabbit hunting north of the Sterling Highway Friday night when he was attacked by a sow brown bear with cubs, according to Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Nicholas Abraham, 34, Sterling, shot and killed the sow with a .44 handgun, AST said. Abraham had non-life threatening injuries.

This happened at about 8:24 p.m. Friday night, at mile 73.5, north of the Sterling Highway.

