Anchorage business owners speak on impact of homelessness in downtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some business owners in downtown Anchorage say they are seeing a greater number of homeless people and it is bringing mixed emotions.

“It’s been an issue for years, but when the Sullivan closed, right away we noticed more people camping out in Town Square Park here, sitting on the cement planter boxes on the side of our building, sleeping in our entryway,” said Deborah Bonito, co-owner of the Kobuk.

Some negative impacts to downtown businesses that Bonito has seen include broken windows, having to clean up trash, and sometimes dealing with violent behavior.

“Again, we worry for the safety, I’ve got young people working for me, we’ve had people punched, we’ve had people spit on,” Bonito said. “It’s just not OK.”

Bonito said dealing with homeless people around her business is often a hassle and she believes it’s bad for tourists when getting an impression of Anchorage for the first time.

“The more activity there is in the public spaces — the more positive activity there is — then the less problems there are,” Bonito said. “So we love it when this market happens on Sunday.”

Lance Lekander sells art at the Sunday market downtown and says homeless people have not been an issue in his experience.

“You see more homelessness around town than past years it seems like, but here I mean, yeah, they’ll come by every once awhile and people will say, like, ‘Do you need help setting up or taking down,’ and I usually just say no,” Lekander said.

Lekander does regularly sees homeless people walk around the market downtown, but maintained it had not been an issue for him. It has impacted others at the market who would not go on camera.

Bonito believes Alaska has the resources to combat the issue.

“The city and the state just need to step up and they need to build the shelters. And they need to recognize that this is something that needs to be in the budget every year. It’s not a one-time fix. People are not going away,” Bonito said. “They need to be able to find treatment for the people who need treatment.”

Regardless of the negative impacts, there was a consensus among people saying they want to see homeless people get the help they need.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.