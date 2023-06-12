Empowering women with the self-defense art of Krav Maga

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Krav Maga is a martial art that was created for Israeli defense forces, but the Israeli Krav Maga Association in Anchorage teaches self-defense courses for those who wish to learn.

Every month, the school hosts its Ladies Awareness, Confidence and Empowerment Workshop, teaching women techniques they can use if they are ever in a confrontational situation.

“I think every woman should take a class like this or be familiar. Bodily familiar, physically familiar with how to defend ourselves. You know, every few seconds a woman is attacked. Whether it be daytime, nighttime, in her home, outside of her home, I think we all need to be vigilant,” Krav Maga student Suzanne Lightbourn said.

The L.A.C.E. course is an entry-level class that starts with basic techniques that could be lifesaving for those who know them.

“Everybody here gets in their vehicle, they buckle up. Why? Safety right? Do you get in a wreck every day? No, right? So you put your seatbelt on just in case. Self-preservation is just in case, it’s a life skill,” Israeli Krav Maga Association Owner Corey Davis said during instruction.

Over 55% of Native American and Alaska Native women experience physical violence from a domestic partner according to the Department of Justice. Felecia Maillelle Chase has been subject to that violence, and now she is taking steps to be prepared in case it happens again.

“I feel like if I were out alone, which is something that I have never been comfortable with, especially since the domestic violence, if I am approached by somebody, I know what to do. And this class, even though it is entry-level, it does give you a lot of small tools that you can use,” Chase said.

Davis says he wants his students to have this after they leave the course so that they can be prepared for a difficult situation, even if they hope it never happens.

“That’s the goal. You want the student to feel empowered, and you want to give them the tools to continue to feel empowered, you know that that’s the ultimate reward,” Davis said.

Davis started the school alongside his wife Sheena in 2013 after traveling to Israel to learn the form of Krav Maga. Besides women’s self-defense courses which happen monthly, there are also general, virtual, and youth courses in its schedule.

