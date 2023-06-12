Man killed, 2 women and 2 children injured in Juneau crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was killed and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Juneau on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Juneau police.

The crash was reported at 3:06 p.m. at Egan Drive and Old Dairy Road.

The first arriving officer reported multiple critical injuries and people trapped in a vehicle.

Police said a maroon 2004 Dodge truck and a blue 1999 Ford Econoline van collided at the intersection while the van was turning left onto Old Dairy Road across Egan Drive.

The 59-year-old man driving the truck died at the scene of the crash, police said. A 42-year-old woman in the truck, the 37-year-old woman driving the van and two 8-year-old girls in the van were all taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital.

All the survivors of the crash have since been medevaced out of Juneau for “advanced medical care,” according to the release.

No names have been released.

Juneau police are still in the process of investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.