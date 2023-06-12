A new week, more of the same weather pattern

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The stubborn wet and cool weather pattern shows no signs of letting up today or tomorrow, but there is signs we could see drier weather through the week. Rain today will increase into the afternoon and evening hours, with up to an inch of rain through Prince William Sound, while the rest of Southcentral sees anywhere from a .10 to just shy of half an inch. This will keep the trend of this being the third consecutive month of above-average precipitation alive and well.

With the heaviest rain looking to impact Prince William Sound, we’ll see temperatures in that region struggle to break out of the 40s. The rest of the Southcentral should warm into the low to mid-50s. Unfortunately sunshine will be few and far between, but we should begin to see some peeks of sunshine by Wednesday.

Southcentral isn’t the only place seeing rain today, as this weather pattern is keeping showery activity from Southeast all the way to Western and Northwest Alaska. It’s possible that parts of the Interior and through the Brooks Range could see a rogue thunderstorm or two, as temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s.

The rain looks to let up for most of the state by Wednesday, outside of Western Alaska. This comes as another area of low pressure moves into the Chukchi Sea and will set the stage for active weather to hug the western side of the state.

If you’re looking for warmer weather, there are signs this weekend could provide some sunshine with highs in the 60s.

