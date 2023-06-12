Young man dies in Finger Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A young man died and is presumed to have drowned while canoeing on Finger Lake in the Matanuska Susitna Borough on Saturday.

According to an Alaska State Troopers Dispatch, three men were paddling out to an island when they capsized in approximately 20-feet of water.

The two men who had been paddling clung to the overturned canoe until another boat picked them up. Troopers say the third man, Devon Betker, 23, slipped beneath the surface. Betker’s body was located and recovered about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say Betker’s next of kin were on the scene and that his body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office.

