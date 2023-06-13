Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old reported missing in Fairbanks

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - An Amber Alert issued for a missing 2-year-old girl in Fairbanks on Tuesday afternoon was canceled shortly after it was issued.

The alert for 2-year-old Karma Brown was issued at 3:19 p.m. and was canceled at 3:51 p.m.

Troopers said in an email that “Karma was located safe,” but offered no other details.

It is unclear if anyone has been charged in relation to the alleged abduction.

This article has been updated with new information.

FastCast June 13, 2023