Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old reported missing in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - An Amber Alert issued for a missing 2-year-old girl in Fairbanks on Tuesday afternoon was canceled shortly after it was issued.

The alert for 2-year-old Karma Brown was issued at 3:19 p.m. and was canceled at 3:51 p.m.

Troopers said in an email that “Karma was located safe,” but offered no other details.

It is unclear if anyone has been charged in relation to the alleged abduction.

This article has been updated with new information.

