Arctic low to drop into Western Alaska

Cooler weather will remain locked across the western half of the state
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While rain showers are still evident this morning across the state, widespread rain has dissipated for many. This will allow for some locations to begin to dry out, with some possible peeks of sunshine throughout the day. The low that has been locked in place near the Bering Sea has dissipated, leaving a brief break in the active weather for many.

With activity calming down across Southcentral Alaska, the rain and windy conditions shift a bit more to the west. This comes as areas of low pressure drop south into the Chukchi Sea, leading to the return to cooler, wetter, and windier weather. It’s possible that islands through the Bering Sea and immediate coastline of the Northwest Arctic Borough could see a brief shot of wintry mix through the overnight hours. This comes as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s through the overnight hours. This shift in active weather to the west will allow for Southcentral to begin a slow but gradual warming trend.

While the west remains under cloudy and cooler conditions in the days ahead, the eastern half of the state will begin to warm. It’s possible that Southeast Alaska could see temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s by next week.

While warmer weather looks to build into Southcentral, we’ll still hold onto some rain showers. Our next best chance arrives on Wednesday evening for coastal regions of Southcentral, while inland will see the best chance Thursday night into Friday. Even with the rain, temperatures should still warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s, as the low will be moving out of the warmer waters of the Pacific Ocean.

As the rain tapers off and the weekend arrives, a summer-ish feel will greet many. Highs this weekend and into the start of next week will climb back into the low to mid-60s.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers respond to house fire
Young man dies in Finger Lake
FILE - (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart)
Man survives bear attack near Sterling
Anchorage
Anchorage business owners speak on impact of homelessness in downtown
(File)
Man killed, 2 women and 2 children injured in Juneau crash
More than 100 people were at the event with about 20 protestors nearby
Drag Storytime event hosted by sole bookstore in Wasilla, with protests nearby

Latest News

JP-cloudy ANC 06-12-23
It’s a cool, cool summer for Alaska
JP-cloudy ANC 06-12-23
It is a cool, cool summer for Alaska
A new week, more of the same weather pattern
A new week, more of the same weather pattern
A new week, more of the same weather pattern
A new week, more of the same weather pattern