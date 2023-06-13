Arctic low to drop into Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While rain showers are still evident this morning across the state, widespread rain has dissipated for many. This will allow for some locations to begin to dry out, with some possible peeks of sunshine throughout the day. The low that has been locked in place near the Bering Sea has dissipated, leaving a brief break in the active weather for many.

With activity calming down across Southcentral Alaska, the rain and windy conditions shift a bit more to the west. This comes as areas of low pressure drop south into the Chukchi Sea, leading to the return to cooler, wetter, and windier weather. It’s possible that islands through the Bering Sea and immediate coastline of the Northwest Arctic Borough could see a brief shot of wintry mix through the overnight hours. This comes as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s through the overnight hours. This shift in active weather to the west will allow for Southcentral to begin a slow but gradual warming trend.

While the west remains under cloudy and cooler conditions in the days ahead, the eastern half of the state will begin to warm. It’s possible that Southeast Alaska could see temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s by next week.

While warmer weather looks to build into Southcentral, we’ll still hold onto some rain showers. Our next best chance arrives on Wednesday evening for coastal regions of Southcentral, while inland will see the best chance Thursday night into Friday. Even with the rain, temperatures should still warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s, as the low will be moving out of the warmer waters of the Pacific Ocean.

As the rain tapers off and the weekend arrives, a summer-ish feel will greet many. Highs this weekend and into the start of next week will climb back into the low to mid-60s.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

