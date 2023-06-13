Assembly committee introduces resolution establishing criteria for new shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New rules for a new permanent year-round low-barrier shelter in Anchorage were discussed on Monday at a special Assembly Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting. It’s all a part of Assembly member Felix Rivera’s clean slate strategy which was passed by the Assembly back in March.

The focus of the meeting was on site-selection criteria and what the committee wants to see in a new shelter. The committee looked at the criteria for the shelter site, with an emphasis on preferred and required characteristics.

Some criteria discussed include capacity, security, use of space, proximity to services and food and staff-to-client ratio.

“We’re really looking at site selection, of what criteria do we want to endorse and adopt as an Assembly to help us make this shelter decision because, in the end, we know we need more shelter in the municipality and so we want to develop criteria to help us make that decision,” said Anchorage Assembly member Felix Rivera.

Some required characteristics for the year-round low-barrier site include:

If it’s an existing building, the property must be in fair condition or better.

If an existing building, the property must be municipally owned, actively for sale, or have an owner interested in selling it.

The property will have a minimum square footage requirement based on the shelter capacity. The Assembly is looking at shelter sizes that would house from 50 to 150 clients.

The full cost, including capital, startup costs and the first quarter of operating costs will have to be under a certain amount.

The property would have to be zoned PLI or B3 or have written support from the Anchorage Heath Department director to be rezoned.

The resolution establishing criteria for the new shelter remains tentative. The resolution will be finalized at the next regular Assembly Housing and Homelessness Committee on Wednesday.

“It’s absolutely critical for us to be able to be successful with this endeavor because we know that there are hundreds of individuals who are currently unsheltered in our community and by the time it gets to winter, we’re going to have to figure out some type of plan, so having that consistency of a permanent year-round shelter, really helps alleviate some of the stress when it comes to our need to plan for the winter,” said Rivera. “So if we don’t get this done by the end of the year, then that means we’re going to have to find some other location for that 150 individuals.”

Members of the public are invited to provide feedback on the draft resolution on the Housing and Homelessness Committee website.

The resolution for site-selection criteria will have a public hearing and is expected to be voted on by the Anchorage Assembly on July 11. The committee’s goal is to get the shelter up by Nov. 1-Dec. 31.

