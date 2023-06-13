Broadband outage affecting North Slope due to undersea fiber cut, company says

Nome is one of several communities in Alaska that had their main fiber-optic wire cut by ice in the Arctic Ocean Sunday
By Joey Klecka and Joe Cadotte
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM AKDT|Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Quintillion, the company that provides the largest share of internet and cell services to northern Alaska, said an undersea fiber optic line was severed by Arctic sea ice, leading to a widespread disruption of service to Arctic communities.

Towns impacted include Nome, Kotzebue, Point Hope, Wainwright and Utqiagvik. Many people in those communities are relying on backup internet via satellite and microwaves.

The cable was about 90 feet below the water and buried beneath more than 13 feet of ocean floor, said Michael McHale, Quintillion’s president.

“It is very much an anomaly, very much an act of God and one that just hits in the wrong place at the wrong time,” McHale said. “It’s a very unique occurrence.”

It could take six to eight weeks for the severed line to be fixed, McHale said.

“We don’t have a camera 90 feet below in the ocean that can see where the ice scour occurred, that can see what the cable damage was,” he said. “We don’t have those eyeballs yet, but we do know where the cut is.”

The company said in a letter to its stakeholders Tuesday that a cable located under the Arctic Ocean, approximately 34 miles north of Oliktok Point on the North Slope, was cut by an “ice scouring event,” creating the outage situation. Ice scouring is a natural phenomenon in which icebergs scrape along the bottom of the sea floor, disrupting plant and animal ecosystems, as well as manmade infrastructure.

Quintillion said that its service team has been sent via a repair vessel to the point of the line break, but estimated that a full restoration of broadband service won’t be complete for six to eight weeks due to ice breakup in the region.

“We have engaged our marine maintenance vendor, provided data regarding the existing facilities nearby the fault location, and are planning the repair operation,” the company said. “We are continuing to pinpoint the repair location using coherent optical time domain reflectometer equipment located at our Oliktok Point cable landing station. This will support repair planning and ultimately expedite the repair process.”

Quintillion initially alerted its stakeholders to the problem on Sunday.

John Handeland, the mayor of Nome, says his town went a day and a half without access to credit card machines or working phones.

“This is a wakeup call to us all that we really need to make sure that we have our emergency plans dusted off and that we exercise them and that we then see what redundancy we can build into our system to ensure that there’s a rapid failover available to us should something like this occur again,” Handeland said.

Handeland said he doesn’t know for sure if 911 services were down during that day and a half, but says they weigh all options if that does happen — such as having dispatchers use different phones or have people report to the police department in person if necessary.

“I mean, Nome, 4,000 people and a couple of miles of streets within the town proper,” Handeland said. “It’s not too far to go.”

Police departments in the towns impacted by the cut fiber cable were reachable by phone Tuesday afternoon.

Police on publicly listed numbers for Wainwright and Point Hope could not be reached as of Tuesday night.

