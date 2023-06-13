It’s a cool, cool summer for Alaska

Warnings and advisories are up for flooding
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are getting close to the middle of the month of June and many residents are jokingly saying “When will summer get here?”. There are some warmer temperatures likely to show up toward the end of the week.

Flood warnings are in place out of Allakaket, where the Koyukuk River is high, downstream to Hughes. The Sag river near Deadhorse is washing out around mileposts 401 to 407. Traffic is down to one lane and officials worry the road could be completely washed out.

The basic weather pattern changes little over the week. A new low drops south and that keeps weather cool over northern and western Alaska.

Hot spot was Deadhorse! The north coast community hit 70 degrees and the cold spots were Utqiagvik, along with Point Hope and Point Thomson with 33 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

