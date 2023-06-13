Midtown, Muldoon businesses feeling the impact of more homeless people in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At a vacant lot next to Cuddy Park, municipal crews loaded more than a dozen shopping carts into a truck. The carts were mostly from Fred Meyer and Walmart, and the plan was to take them back to the stores where they belonged.

Businesses close to Cuddy Park, including Lowes and Home Depot, say they are feeling the effects of having more homeless campers in the area, whether it’s an increase in security, more clean-up costs or a rise in thefts. That’s also the case at family-owned Natural Pantry where owner Vikki Solberg said shopping carts have disappeared — or worse.

“Other people will try to fill up grocery bags full of stuff, $200, $300, $400, $600 [worth], and that we’ve caught and that we can count to see what they’ve taken,” said Solberg.

Solberg can’t say for sure whether the rise in thefts in her store is because more people are experiencing homelessness nearby, but she said the problem has worsened in the last six months to a year.

Other areas of town are also experiencing similar issues.

At Balazar’s Tire Shop in Muldoon, worker Annie Ordoyne said they’d seen an increase in vandalism and theft since a homeless camp took root in the woods behind the business. Ordoyne said a number of vehicles stored in a lot out back had been broken into or covered with spray paint. She said the company has spent thousands of dollars increasing the number of security cameras, but the problems persist.

“Some of them are up to no good, some of them aren’t, I’m not trying to judge them but they’re causing a lot of damage, they’re costing people a lot of money,” she said.

Back at the Natural Pantry, Solberg said she had some sympathy, but her store can’t afford to let shoplifters get away with their crimes.

“I feel sorry for those who are hungry, but a lot of these [people] aren’t stealing food, they are stealing something they can sell to make money for a habit,” she said. “At least that’s what it appears.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.