2 arrested in firebombing of California Planned Parenthood clinic last year

A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a...
A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year.(Planned Parenthood via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year, authorities said.

Agents of the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

They were named in a criminal complaint that charged each with using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce, the statement said.

Both men were expected to appear Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Santa Ana. It was not immediately known if they had attorneys to comment on the allegations.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the front of a clinic in Costa Mesa around 1 a.m. March 13, 2022. Security video recorded two people in hooded sweatshirts and face masks carry out the attack, the statement said.

The fire spread up a wall and across a ceiling above the front door. But responding firefighters and police were able to prevent the building from being destroyed.

No one was hurt, but the clinic had to cancel about 30 appointments, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert system started in 1996 and was built out of tragedy.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old reported missing in Fairbanks
A sign is posted at the South Fork Eagle River Trailhead in Eagle River, Alaska, after a woman...
Hiker describes encounter with sow, cubs along South Fork Eagle River Trail
Bear Paw
94 brown bears eliminated in government predator control measure
JP-cloudy ANC 06-12-23
It’s a cool, cool summer for Alaska
Quintillion outage map
Broadband outage affecting North Slope due to undersea fiber cut, company says

Latest News

Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
Grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold
Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South
Storm clouds darken the skies above the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2023.
House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami....
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded GOP presidential race days after Trump’s indictment