Alaska Zoo sees fewer orphaned wildlife this summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Zoo is seeing fewer orphan intakes this year than their average amount.

Mid-June tends to be the peak of the orphan intake season, but this year the zoo has just 10 orphans: six moose calves, three opossums and one brown bear cub. On average, the zoo cares for between 10 to 16 orphaned animals.

“On average we have more ... brown bear and black bear cubs. And other species come in. Anything from porcupines to ground squirrels, lynx,” said Patrick Lampi, the Alaska Zoo’s executive director.

Every year, the zoo works with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to care for animals the department finds orphaned in the wild. Many arrive at the zoo emaciated and in poor health. During the animals’ time at the zoo, officials help care for the animal before it is later transferred to a forever home.

The Alaska Zoo advises that if one encounters an animal in the wild that is thought to be orphaned, do not approach it. Instead, the zoo said, people should call Fish and Game. From there, the department will be able to assess the situation to see if the animal is truly orphaned. At times, Lampi said, mothers will leave an animal unattended for a period of time as they tend to other duties. Approaching an animal that is not truly orphaned could put it in danger.

“And if you stumble across a baby and interfere, get your scent on it, pick it up, move it, then even if it wasn’t an orphan, it is an orphan now because the mother would not take it back,” Lampi said.

