Company fined $143K for violations at Southeast Alaska mine

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Hecla Mining Company has been fined over $140,000 for improper management of hazardous materials.

According to a press release from the Environmental Protection Agency, Hecla Mining Company has been fined $143,124 for violating the hazardous waste disposal and management requirements of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

According to Hecla Mining Company’s website, it operates the country’s largest silver mine at Greens Creek Mine on Admiralty Island near Juneau, which is only accessible by boat. Hecla’s website also claims it is the largest private-sector employer in Juneau.

Following an inspection in August 2019, the EPA found that the mining company had disposed of lead-contaminated hazardous waste, failed to conduct weekly inspections of waste storage areas, failed to determine whether waste from mining operations was hazardous, and failure to properly label containers of used oil.

The EPA’s settlement with Hecla contains an acknowledgment that the company will continue to clean up lead-contaminated soil.

