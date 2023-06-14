In depth: Pallet shelters feasibility in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Small white pre-fabricated shelter structures designed by a company called Pallet may be coming to Anchorage as soon as mid-July. The move comes after the Assembly passed a resolution to allow a sanctioned campsite in Midtown.

Pallet’s shelters are currently being used in 21 states across the country and are shown to be rapidly deployable, according to Katya Hill, the director of communications of Pallet. Currently, there are over 100 Pallet villages, with roughly 4,000 shelters in them, aiding those who need shelter in various places across the nation.

The shelters are designed from the minds of those with lived experiences of being homeless, according to Hill.

“What is needed is that stepping stone, that interim solution that helps you to take the next step from unsheltered homelessness towards permanent housing,” said Hill.

Assembly member Randy Sulte has researched the shelters and believes it’s a viable option, even in wintertime.

“They will work in Anchorage,” said Sulte. “People ask why don’t we look at other alternatives? Because I know 100% we can do this in time for winter. The reason why we went with Pallet shelter or looked at Pallet shelter is because they had 30 units available and their units can stand up to 170 mph wind — the heavy units — 50 pounds of snow loading and at -20 [degrees] they can maintain an internal temperature of 70 degrees with the heater.”

Pallet shelters are an option that has not been explored in Anchorage before.

“We got to try different alternatives and this isn’t one we’ve tried and for me, with the homeless, I think one of the needs that I’ve heard is they want a place they can call their own, that they can lock, and provide that safety for them,” said Sulte.

Right now the municipality is looking at possibly attaining 30 shelters, but even with those they can’t help everyone on the streets.

“The problem is, if we buy 30, they can house one to four people ... so that’s 30 to 120 people. Our need at the Sullivan was almost 500,” said Sulte.

A big concern for Sulte is the cold weather shelter plan for winter, especially since he’s highly against putting people back into the Sullivan Arena. If successful though, more pallet shelters could be acquired.

Mayor Dave Bronson has publicly said he supports the use of Pallet shelters in Anchorage.

“The Administration is working to fulfill the requests put forward by the Assembly in the sanctioned camp resolution,” said Hans Rodvik, the deputy communications director. “Next week the Anchorage Health Department will begin work on an RFI to seek input from the community regarding pallet shelters and the ability for providers and agencies to stand up this type of living situation for individuals experiencing homelessness in Anchorage.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.