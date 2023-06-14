Former priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

In exchange for Vincent DeLorenzo’s guilty plea, his remaining charges were dropped, the state attorney general's office said.
By Emily Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A former priest with the Lansing Diocese in Michigan has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

Vincent DeLorenzo, 84, formerly of Flint, was sentenced Tuesday to serve one year in the Genesee County Jail. He received credit for 39 days served. He has also been sentenced to five years of probation.

He pleaded guilty on April 25 to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy following a service he officiated for the boy’s deceased family member in 1987, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The office said in exchange for DeLorenzo’s guilty plea, his remaining charges were dropped. Those charges involved the sexual assault of a child from 1995 to 2000 when the child was a student at a parochial school in Burton.

The attorney general’s office said DeLorenzo is required to register as a sex offender, engage in sex offender counseling and pay restitution.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert system started in 1996 and was built out of tragedy.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old reported missing in Fairbanks
A sign is posted at the South Fork Eagle River Trailhead in Eagle River, Alaska, after a woman...
Hiker describes encounter with sow, cubs along South Fork Eagle River Trail
Bear Paw
94 brown bears eliminated in government predator control measure
JP-cloudy ANC 06-12-23
It’s a cool, cool summer for Alaska
Municipal workers round-up discarded shopping carts near Cuddy Park
Midtown, Muldoon businesses feeling the impact of more homeless people in Anchorage

Latest News

Aaron Dexter, 17, saved his friend from drowning in a river in Arkansas.
Teen remembered as a hero after he drowned trying to save a friend
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes objects to $250 monthly restitution payments proposed by government
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Fox News onscreen message calls Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ following Trump arraignment
If you’re traveling on I-75-- law enforcement says SLOW DOWN or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Dozens of drivers were caught going over 100 mph on Georgia interstate, police say
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say