High surf for Western Alaska, as Arctic low drops south

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While things across the eastern half of Alaska are calming down, an Arctic low dropping south out of the Chukchi will lead to rain showers and winds for Western Alaska. The rain won’t be significant for the region, as many locations will likely see less than half an inch. It’s the winds that could pose a problem, as strong southwesterly winds push waves ashore the Bering Strait Coastline. It’s here where a surf advisory remains in place, where water levels could climb 2 to 3 feet above high tide.

As the Arctic low continues to drop south into Western Alaska, we’ll see the coolest conditions for the state remain across the western half of Alaska. Highs through the end of the week will likely top out in the 40s through the rest of the week as a result. Thankfully, across the eastern half of Alaska things are actually beginning to heat up. While we’ve spent only a handful of days this year in the 60s, an extended stretch of warm weather looks to bring us several consecutive days of warmer conditions. Of course, we’ll have to hold on for a few more days before we tap into that warmth.

We’ll want to enjoy what dry time we do have across Southcentral, as rain looks to return as early as tomorrow for coastal regions. This comes as a low drifts north out of the Pacific Ocean and into the Gulf of Alaska. While the bulk of the precipitation looks to impact Kodiak, areas further north will still see rain and cloudy conditions remain. The best chance for all of Southcentral to see some rain will come Thursday into Friday evening. As this system departs the region, we’ll see highs slowly climb back into the low to mid 60s.

Father’s Day looks to bring the nicest weather, as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

