Hiker describes encounter with sow, cubs along South Fork Eagle River Trail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game encourages people to report encounters and any other instances of wildlife acting unusual. You can do that here, on adfg.alaska.gov. If there is an injury involved or someone is in immediate danger, you should call 911.

The bears are out and about in Southcentral, and if you’re heading out on the trails anytime soon, make sure you’re bear aware and prepared for what you might meet out there.

And if that’s not enough to make you double-check if you’re all set, or take an inventory of the protective gear you have on you in the out-of-doors, perhaps an avid Eagle River hiker’s harrowing story of a very close call with three brown bears will.

Suzie Mauro, an Eagle River resident who is a frequent trail-goer, was hiking along the South Fork Eagle River Trail on Friday.

“I love flowers this time of the year,” she said. “I’m always crouching down and looking at flowers to see what’s blooming, and it’s all late this year. So I was taking pictures.”

She made her way through most of the switchbacks, when – as the sun was getting higher after she started her trek in the morning – she decided she wanted to pack up her jacket.

“I picked my backpack up, and we continued on, and I took maybe three steps,” she recounted. “The dog was maybe 6 or 8 feet in front of me. And behind me, in the bushes ... I heard the bushes rustle. The dog did as well; we both heard it at the same time, and I knew exactly what was going to happen.”

Mauro was with her dog Iggy, as she often is during her hikes, whether solo or with friends or family.

“She and I were backing up slowly as the mama and the cubs came out of the bushes, and I grabbed my bear spray, and I took it out of the holster, and just got big and yelled,” Mauro said. “And it continued towards me, and I sprayed, and she turned around the first time I sprayed – she kind of turned away from me – then she came back.”

With the bear even closer this time around, Mauro had to deploy her bear spray again, nearly using an entire can during the encounter.

“At that point, she took off with the cubs,” she explained of the brown bear that had returned. “And I was backing up uphill, and then I didn’t see anymore, I didn’t watch, I didn’t want to know. So I just took off continuing uphill, because in order to get back to my house, I would have to go back where she went. And I didn’t want to go where she was.”

With a degree in outdoor education and having taught wilderness studies and survival skills in the past, Mauro said she had run through various bear-involved scenarios in her head multiple times over the years, but felt the pressure with only moments to react during the encounter. After returning later to the site, she said she realized she was about 22 feet from the bear the first time – measuring that distance from what she remembered – and maybe 13 feet away the second.

“It was by the book,” she reflected. “In that split-second where I turned and I saw her, I didn’t think I was going to come out of it. My initial instinct was, ‘This is it.’ And for 24 years, I’ve lived here. I’ve played it through my mind. I’ve imagined what would happen in different places, different scenarios, with wind.”

She still stands by the tenet that there’s no need to live in fear, but there is a need to be as prepared as possible.

“I’m not afraid of the woods, I’m not afraid of wildlife,” she said, “but I know it’s there, and I respect it, and I know what could happen. And because of that, I always have in the back of my mind, ‘Hey, where – can I see, what’s going on, am I going to sit and pick berries in a place that I’m hidden and something could sneak up on me?’

“So, keeping it in the back of your mind that it could also happen,” she continued, “and knowing how to use [bear spray], like this is easy to use, but you have to know it. You don’t just go to REI and buy it and stick it in your backpack. Had it been in my backpack? Not enough time to get it.”

Mauro, who said she always carries bear spray and recently went to a range to practice shooting a bear gun and shotgun, called authorities immediately after the encounter with the bear. She chose an open spot higher up on the trail, yelling and making noise until being escorted down by Troopers, who had also sent a helicopter out to try and find the bear.

“I figured I would go home and have nightmares about it,” Mauro said. “But I didn’t. So it hasn’t traumatized me, but I do keep thinking about it, playing it over in my mind and thinking, ‘What would I do differently, to be more safe or more aware?’ And from now on, I’ll carry two cans.”

Several other incidents involving bears and people in close contact with one another were reported over the past few days. One involved a man in Sterling shooting and killing a brown bear during an attack, according to Alaska State Troopers. At the Eagle River Nature Center, a group was apparently charged by a bear while on a salmon viewing deck. An encounter described on social media at Thunderbird Falls may not have happened, or it at least was not called in to Fish and Game or Wildlife Troopers, according to ADF&G.

“Bear encounters can happen anywhere in Anchorage, in Alaska,” said ADF&G Assistant Area Biologist Cory Stantorf. “So regardless of where you’re at, whether it’s a viewing deck or the Anchorage Coastal Wildlife Refuge, Kincaid, you always have to be prepared and ready for an encounter with wildlife, whether it’s bear, moose, wolves.”

ADF&G tips for traveling in bear country: Make noise; stay alert; do not approach or crowd bears; keep food and other attractants out of reach.

ADF&G tips in the event of a bear encounter: Stay calm; have deterrent ready; stand your ground; group up; talk to the bear; do not run.

