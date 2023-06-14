June weather stays unsettled and cool

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - June weather has remained cool, cloudy, windy or wet for many sections of Alaska through the last two months. Alaskans want their summer and they want it now!

We may have to exercise a lot of patience though. The weather pattern going into the coming days does not promise any extended clearing, but there could be some slightly warming temperatures.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Interior in the afternoons and evenings through Friday. A high surf advisory is in place for the Bering Strait coast, St. Lawrence Island and the southern coasts of the Seward Peninsula. Southwest winds will gust to 40 mph as a front swings in from the northwest. Water levels could go 2 to 3 feet above the high tide line.

Another low will enter the Gulf of Alaska late Wednesday and continue to advance north. This will bring rain to the southern parts of the state, from the Alaska Peninsula, to coasts of Southcentral, to the north Gulf Coast and Panhandle.

Hot spots for Alaska today were Nenana, Wainwright, Fairbanks and Eielson Air Force Base at 64 degrees. The cold spot was Tin City, dropping to 31 degrees overnight.

