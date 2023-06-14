June weather stays unsettled and cool

High winds and surf for Bering Strait & Seward Peninsula
June weather stays unsettled and cool
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - June weather has remained cool, cloudy, windy or wet for many sections of Alaska through the last two months. Alaskans want their summer and they want it now!

We may have to exercise a lot of patience though. The weather pattern going into the coming days does not promise any extended clearing, but there could be some slightly warming temperatures.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Interior in the afternoons and evenings through Friday. A high surf advisory is in place for the Bering Strait coast, St. Lawrence Island and the southern coasts of the Seward Peninsula. Southwest winds will gust to 40 mph as a front swings in from the northwest. Water levels could go 2 to 3 feet above the high tide line.

Another low will enter the Gulf of Alaska late Wednesday and continue to advance north. This will bring rain to the southern parts of the state, from the Alaska Peninsula, to coasts of Southcentral, to the north Gulf Coast and Panhandle.

Hot spots for Alaska today were Nenana, Wainwright, Fairbanks and Eielson Air Force Base at 64 degrees. The cold spot was Tin City, dropping to 31 degrees overnight.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers respond to house fire
Young man dies in Finger Lake
FILE - (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart)
Man survives bear attack near Sterling
Anchorage
Anchorage business owners speak on impact of homelessness in downtown
Municipal workers round-up discarded shopping carts near Cuddy Park
Midtown, Muldoon businesses feeling the impact of more homeless people in Anchorage
(File)
Man killed, 2 women and 2 children injured in Juneau crash

Latest News

Rainbow - Marshall, AK - Catherine Isaac 06-13-23
June weather stays unsettled and cool
Arctic low to drop into Western Alaska
Arctic low to drop into Western Alaska
JP-cloudy ANC 06-12-23
It’s a cool, cool summer for Alaska
JP-cloudy ANC 06-12-23
It is a cool, cool summer for Alaska